Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 787
Cozy Socks
Warm, waterproof, boots are a necessity for winter in Ottawa but the right socks make a big difference too.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4795
photos
114
followers
52
following
215% complete
View this month »
780
781
782
783
784
785
786
787
Latest from all albums
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
787
3692
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
This and That
Taken
1st December 2025 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
socks
,
boots
,
cozy
,
mundane-socks2025
,
darkroom-cozy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close