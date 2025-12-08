Sign up
Photo 788
Red Breasted Nuthatch
With a sunflower seed, visiting the feeder along with a little chickadee.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
bird
,
backyard
,
nuthatch
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great capture! They are so quick, it’s tough to get one.
December 9th, 2025
