Red Breasted Nuthatch by gardencat
Photo 788

Red Breasted Nuthatch

With a sunflower seed, visiting the feeder along with a little chickadee.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
LManning (Laura) ace
Great capture! They are so quick, it’s tough to get one.
December 9th, 2025  
