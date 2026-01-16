Sign up
Previous
Photo 789
Snow-globe Squirrel
My attempt for the Weekly SH*T List quote challenge.
I can't credit the quote to any great literary figure, it's just something I saw on the internet and it seemed appropriate to the recent weather around here.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4835
photos
116
followers
52
following
216% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
This and That
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th January 2026 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
wsl-48
