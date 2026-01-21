Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 790
On the Menu
A last minute drop-off for the weekly quote challenge.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4842
photos
116
followers
52
following
216% complete
View this month »
783
784
785
786
787
788
789
790
Latest from all albums
789
3728
3729
3730
3731
3732
3733
790
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
This and That
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
carney
,
predatory
,
wsl-48
Chris Cook
ace
That was such a good speech. He spoke for 15 minutes without notes and said all the right things. He’s the right guy to stand up to Trump. 🇨🇦
January 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close