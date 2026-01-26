Previous
Late to the Feast by gardencat
Late to the Feast

The birds had it to themselves for a while but finally, one of the squirrels managed to tunnel from the bushes in the back of the garden, through the deep snow, to the wall for his share.
Joanne Diochon

Chris Cook ace
This is such a good shot. I love that the snow is white. So many 365ers let their camera or phone’s meter determine the exposure and it turns that beautiful white snow into 18% grey.
January 26th, 2026  
