Previous
Photo 791
Late to the Feast
The birds had it to themselves for a while but finally, one of the squirrels managed to tunnel from the bushes in the back of the garden, through the deep snow, to the wall for his share.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
1
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
,
seeds
,
deep-snow
Chris Cook
ace
This is such a good shot. I love that the snow is white. So many 365ers let their camera or phone’s meter determine the exposure and it turns that beautiful white snow into 18% grey.
January 26th, 2026
