Previous
Next
Blossomed the Lovely Stars by gardenfolk
Photo 1085

Blossomed the Lovely Stars

Silently one by one
in the infinite
meadows of heaven
blossomed the lovely stars
the forget-me-nots of the angels.
...Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Nice on Black.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise