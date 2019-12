T'was the Night Before Christmas

T'was the night before Christmas

when all through the house

not a creature was stirring

not even a mouse.

...Clement Clarke Moore



Christmas is almost here! Katniss and I are stopping by to wish you and your family a wonderful Christmas Eve and Christmas Day...also Happy Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diivali or what ever you like to celebrate. Cheers!



"Pray for peace in every land. Pray for peace on sea and sand. Pray for us to serve as part of making peace in every heart."