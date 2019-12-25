Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1089
I Don't See Him
Dear Santa...
Here's my Christmas List
I hope I'm not too late.
Could you deliver dreams come true?
Fill lonely hearts with love
And bring us close (at least in thought)
To those we're fondest of.
...Author Unknown
Merry Christmas to all my 365 friends...and to all a goodnight!
Nice on Black.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1089
photos
204
followers
98
following
298% complete
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
bark
,
cat
,
branches
,
kitty
,
soft-focus
,
katniss
