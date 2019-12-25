Previous
I Don't See Him by gardenfolk
Photo 1089

I Don't See Him

Dear Santa...

Here's my Christmas List
I hope I'm not too late.

Could you deliver dreams come true?
Fill lonely hearts with love
And bring us close (at least in thought)
To those we're fondest of.
...Author Unknown

Merry Christmas to all my 365 friends...and to all a goodnight!

25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

