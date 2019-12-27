Sign up
Photo 1091
May Your Holidays Sparkle
May your holidays sparkle
with moments of love
laughter and goodwill
and may the year ahead be
full of contentment and joy.
...Anonymous
27th December 2019
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
glass
colors
holiday
bokeh
ornaments
december
glass-eye
