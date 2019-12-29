Sign up
Photo 1092
Dogs Are Like That
Dogs are like that
I guess.
They know how
to fix you
without ever
saying a word.
...Caroline George
Sweet Sophie Belle is being camera shy. She is a black teacup size Schnauzer but the snowflake edit added in the white frosted tips on her hair.
Nice on Black.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
CC Folk
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
black
dog
snowflakes
december
schnauzer
teacup
sophie-belle
Babs
She is gorgeous.
December 28th, 2019
Pam Knowler
Such a little sweetheart!
December 28th, 2019
tony gig
Beautiful used two have a Miniature Schnauzer...fav.
December 28th, 2019
