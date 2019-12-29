Previous
Dogs Are Like That by gardenfolk
Photo 1092

Dogs Are Like That

Dogs are like that
I guess.
They know how
to fix you
without ever
saying a word.
...Caroline George

Sweet Sophie Belle is being camera shy. She is a black teacup size Schnauzer but the snowflake edit added in the white frosted tips on her hair.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

CC Folk

Babs ace
She is gorgeous.
December 28th, 2019  
Pam Knowler ace
Such a little sweetheart!
December 28th, 2019  
tony gig
Beautiful used two have a Miniature Schnauzer...fav.
December 28th, 2019  
