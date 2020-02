A Good Dog

There is nothing

truer in this world

than the love of

a good dog.

...Mira Grant



My sweet little girl. A B&W photo of Sophie in her mermaid costume and a crown that I made for her. She is a teacup size black Schnauzer, only 5 pounds and is 12 1/2 years old. I cannot believe it! Sophie has been a healthy doggie and her senior blood work looks great. On Tuesday she is going in to the vet to get her teeth cleaned.



Nice on Black.

PicMonkey is still out of order. :(