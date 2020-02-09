Previous
Next
To Be Spirits by gardenfolk
Photo 1135

To Be Spirits

I believe cats
to be spirits
come to earth.
...Jules Verne

Katniss looked cozy in the small magnolia tree.
Best on Black.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
310% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Great on black
February 9th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot!
February 9th, 2020  
M. Brutus ace
Lovely photo. Nice in black and white.
February 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise