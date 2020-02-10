Previous
If Your Heart's in the Right Place by gardenfolk
If Your Heart's in the Right Place

If your heart's in the right place
the rest of you will follow.
...Author Unknown

I noticed the purple top of the stamen resembled a little heart. Nice on Black.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
