Previous
Next
I Thought of You by gardenfolk
Photo 1140

I Thought of You

If I had a flower
for every time
I thought of you
I could walk through
a garden forever.
...Alfred Tennyson

A close up of the lily I posted earlier in the week. Do you see the little heart?
Happy Valentine's Day to all who celebrate.

Nice on Black.
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Caterina ace
Beautiful. Happy Valentine’s Day to you too
February 14th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Happy Valentine's day to you
February 14th, 2020  
haskar ace
Lovely little heart!
February 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise