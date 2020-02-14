Sign up
Photo 1140
I Thought of You
If I had a flower
for every time
I thought of you
I could walk through
a garden forever.
...Alfred Tennyson
A close up of the lily I posted earlier in the week. Do you see the little heart?
Happy Valentine's Day to all who celebrate.
Nice on Black.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
1140
photos
212
followers
107
following
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
heart
,
lily
,
closeup
,
valentines-day
Caterina
ace
Beautiful. Happy Valentine’s Day to you too
February 14th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Happy Valentine's day to you
February 14th, 2020
haskar
ace
Lovely little heart!
February 14th, 2020
