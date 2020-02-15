The Finish Line is in Sight

It does not matterhow slowly you goso long as youdo not stop....AnonymousThis photo always make me laugh when I come across it in my photo stream...maybe its just me? It was taken at the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco. These two starfish or sea stars were pressed up on the glass. For some reason I think of the nursery rhyme verse "the dish ran away with the spoon." However, you can make up your own story about these two.I changed it to B&W so it cut out other distractions in the water.Probably best on Black.