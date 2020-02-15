Previous
Next
The Finish Line is in Sight by gardenfolk
Photo 1141

The Finish Line is in Sight

It does not matter
how slowly you go
so long as you
do not stop.
...Anonymous

This photo always make me laugh when I come across it in my photo stream...maybe its just me? It was taken at the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco. These two starfish or sea stars were pressed up on the glass. For some reason I think of the nursery rhyme verse "the dish ran away with the spoon." However, you can make up your own story about these two.
I changed it to B&W so it cut out other distractions in the water.
Probably best on Black.

https://www.aquariumofthebay.org/

http://www.seashells.org/starfish.html

https://www.aqua.org/Experience/Animal-Index/sea-stars

https://youtu.be/80pO-e_YyYo

15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That really made me laugh!
February 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise