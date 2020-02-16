Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1142
Across the Waters
I alone cannot
change the world
but I can cast a stone
across the waters
to create many ripples.
...Mother Teresa
Pretty rocks reflecting patterns by the falling water and the sun.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
1
1
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
15th February 2020 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
rocks
,
sun
,
colors
,
patterns
,
water-fountain
Caterina
ace
Beautiful image and sentence. To be remembered. Fav
February 16th, 2020
