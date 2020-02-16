Previous
Next
Across the Waters by gardenfolk
Photo 1142

Across the Waters

I alone cannot
change the world
but I can cast a stone
across the waters
to create many ripples.
...Mother Teresa

Pretty rocks reflecting patterns by the falling water and the sun.
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Caterina ace
Beautiful image and sentence. To be remembered. Fav
February 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise