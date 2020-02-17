Previous
Through a Horses Ears by gardenfolk
Photo 1143

Through a Horses Ears

The wind of heaven
is that which blows
through a horses ears.
...Author Unknown

I love horses. I have since I was three years old and went riding for the first time. My best birthday gift ever was a horse for my 13th birthday, which was a retired Thoroughbred Polo Pony. Later, my family and I gave my first horse to a younger rider and I got my second horse, another Thoroughbred, which was even better for Hunters and Jumpers in horse shows. I continued to ride equestrian, show and jump horses until age 23. Owning a horse was a very expensive sport. I kept a lot of my tack and supplies for a long time in hopes one day I would be able to continue. Now, all I have left are my riding boots (which probably no longer fit. But, my love and appreciation for horses will continue forever.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horse

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thoroughbred

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Lynda McG ace
Wonderful image - and your love of horses beautifully expressed! Fav
February 17th, 2020  
Katie
Beautiful shot.
February 17th, 2020  
Anne ace
Fabulous shot, your story mirrors quite a bit of my own, I stopped riding and teaching when I was 29 and expecting my first child. Never managed to get back to it.
February 17th, 2020  
