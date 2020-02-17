through a horses ears.

The wind of heavenis that which blowsthrough a horses ears....Author UnknownI love horses. I have since I was three years old and went riding for the first time. My best birthday gift ever was a horse for my 13th birthday, which was a retired Thoroughbred Polo Pony. Later, my family and I gave my first horse to a younger rider and I got my second horse, another Thoroughbred, which was even better for Hunters and Jumpers in horse shows. I continued to ride equestrian, show and jump horses until age 23. Owning a horse was a very expensive sport. I kept a lot of my tack and supplies for a long time in hopes one day I would be able to continue. Now, all I have left are my riding boots (which probably no longer fit. But, my love and appreciation for horses will continue forever.Nice on Black.