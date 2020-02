Orange Blossom

Art

is something that makes

you breathe with a

different kind of happiness.

...Anni Albers



This is an art sculpture at the Tampa International Airport. Titled "Orange Blossom" it's a gigantic sculpture, made of concrete and aluminum. Orange Blossom has been the state flower of Florida since 1909. The design and material of the sculpture reflects the architect's interest in the early years of aviation.



Nice on Black.