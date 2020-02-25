Sign up
Where's the DO NOT DISTURB Sign?
A good laugh and
a long sleep are
the two best cures
for anything.
...Irish Proverb
Katniss is hiding behind her fur and you cannot see her face...only her eyes. She didn't look happy to see my camera.
Nice on Black.
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Tags
b&w
,
cat
,
kitty
,
nap
,
fur
,
do-not-disturb
,
soft-focus
,
cat-eyes
,
katniss
,
funny-look
