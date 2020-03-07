Previous
Staring Out the Window by gardenfolk
There's nothing wrong
with occasionally
staring out the window
and thinking nonsense
as long as the nonsense
is yours.
...Daniel Handler

This is a photo of our bedroom window, with the pear tree in full bloom, just outside. All the white blooms remind me of popcorn balls. Almost everything is in full bloom early! Nice on Black.
ace
@gardenfolk
Casablanca ace
Popcorn was my first thought on my newsfeed when I saw this too! Beautiful sight to wake up to
March 7th, 2020  
