Final Performance by gardenfolk
Final Performance

The Irish gave the bagpipes
to the Scots as a joke
but the Scotts haven't
seen the joke yet.
...Oliver Herford

This bagpiper is Irish and his wife is Scottish. I got to hear him play for three evening sunsets. Unfortunately, he and his wife are driving back to Prince Edward Island where they live on Monday. They were suppose to stay in Florida until the end of March but heard the border will soon be closing between the United States and Canada due to Covid-19. They decided it was time to head home. Nice on Black.

https://www.historic-uk.com/HistoryUK/HistoryofScotland/The-Piob-Mhor-or-the-Great-Highland-Bagpipes/
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

ace
@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
Maggiemae ace
I think I remember seeing that the pipes came from India! This is absolutely tops! fav
March 15th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Pipes on the beach? How modern... ;)
March 15th, 2020  
Diana ace
Magical capture and colours.
March 15th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
I absolutely love the sound of the bagpipes! One of my father's salient memories of taking the train up to Edinburgh on a holiday was to arrive at the main station to the sound of a lone piper playing on the platform. Such a beautiful evocative sound. I love your image.
March 15th, 2020  
Babs ace
Fabulous shot. I love the haunting sound of bagpipes fav
March 15th, 2020  
FBailey ace
What a shot!
March 15th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
How interesting. This is a gorgeous image. Extraordinary on black, you are right.
March 15th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
dramatic colours!
March 15th, 2020  
Nova ace
Fabulous image! fav
March 15th, 2020  
Lastrami
Fantastic! Great colours and light. Fav
March 15th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
March 15th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Wonderful sight on the beach!
March 15th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Stunning capture, colors
March 15th, 2020  
Suzanne ace
Stunning shot, I love bagpipes, they always make me a little emotional, I am half Scottish though!
March 15th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful FAV!
March 15th, 2020  
Joy's Focus ace
Wow!
March 15th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
very pretty :)
March 15th, 2020  
Elisabeth Sæter ace
Beautiful shot
March 15th, 2020  
wendy frost ace
Beautiful sunset capture with the lone piper .Fav
March 16th, 2020  
Margo ace
Gorgeous fav
March 16th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
FAVtastic :)
March 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
