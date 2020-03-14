Final Performance

The Irish gave the bagpipesto the Scots as a jokebut the Scotts haven'tseen the joke yet....Oliver HerfordThis bagpiper is Irish and his wife is Scottish. I got to hear him play for three evening sunsets. Unfortunately, he and his wife are driving back to Prince Edward Island where they live on Monday. They were suppose to stay in Florida until the end of March but heard the border will soon be closing between the United States and Canada due to Covid-19. They decided it was time to head home. Nice on Black.