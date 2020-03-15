Sign up
Paradise
To escape and sit
quietly on the beach -
that's my idea of paradise.
...Emilia Wickstead
Reflections at sunset on the beach.
Nice on black.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
light
sunset
sea
colors
evening
high-tide
Diana
ace
what a stunner, amazing patterns and colours.
March 16th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
fab light, love the ripples
March 16th, 2020
Margo
ace
So very beautiful Big Fav
March 16th, 2020
