If the oceancan calm itselfso can you.We are bothsalt watermixed with air....Nayyirah WaheedI am loving my time in Florida but feel like I have been surfing a wave just ahead of the virus, business and restaurant closures, the fearful daily news, etc. I decided it was best to fly home four days early even though I want to stay at the beach. However, with the closures of borders and who knows what will be next, I will be leaving this beautiful beach behind. And the property is up for sale so next year is an unknown as well. It was wonderful while it lasted...