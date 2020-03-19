Previous
So Can We by gardenfolk
If the ocean
can calm itself
so can you.
We are both
salt water
mixed with air.
...Nayyirah Waheed

I am loving my time in Florida but feel like I have been surfing a wave just ahead of the virus, business and restaurant closures, the fearful daily news, etc. I decided it was best to fly home four days early even though I want to stay at the beach. However, with the closures of borders and who knows what will be next, I will be leaving this beautiful beach behind. And the property is up for sale so next year is an unknown as well. It was wonderful while it lasted...

CC Folk

Mallory ace
Beautiful tones here.
March 19th, 2020  
carol white ace
Lovely colours and composition. Fav!! 😀
March 19th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Magical! Love the edit - hope you stay safe and get home soon.
March 19th, 2020  
Jean ace
Gorgeous
March 19th, 2020  
