Like a Walk on the Beach by gardenfolk
Photo 1175

Like a Walk on the Beach

Nothing soothes the soul
like a walk on the beach.
...Author Unknown

I have been down to the beach every day. The water is so warm and the sand so soft and fine. We even saw 3 dolphins swim by! I really don't want to go home yet. :(

Today will be a long travel day. I will try to catch up with all of you soon. Thanks for following my beach days.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos.
