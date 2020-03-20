Sign up
Photo 1175
Like a Walk on the Beach
Nothing soothes the soul
like a walk on the beach.
...Author Unknown
I have been down to the beach every day. The water is so warm and the sand so soft and fine. We even saw 3 dolphins swim by! I really don't want to go home yet. :(
Today will be a long travel day. I will try to catch up with all of you soon. Thanks for following my beach days.
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
Tags
sand
,
footprints
,
surf
,
florida
,
sand-key
