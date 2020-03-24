Previous
Pause and Remember by gardenfolk
Pause and Remember

Every situation in life is temporary.
So, when life is good, make sure
you enjoy and receive it fully.
And when life is not so good
remember that it will not last forever
and better days are on the way.
...Jenni Young
