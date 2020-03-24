Sign up
Photo 1179
Pause and Remember
Every situation in life is temporary.
So, when life is good, make sure
you enjoy and receive it fully.
And when life is not so good
remember that it will not last forever
and better days are on the way.
...Jenni Young
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1179
photos
207
followers
108
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
18th March 2020 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
reflections
,
birds
,
sun
,
ocean
,
florida
