But In My Mind

I may not live

on the beach

but in my mind

I have ocean front property.

...Anonymous



This is a reflection in the glass of the outside of the beach rental which was once a coast guard station. It is old, needs some updates but its comfortable. It's all about location, location, location and the view. It is up for sale for 3 million, a tear down and they are proposing to replace with an eight unit rental.



It was nice while it lasted.