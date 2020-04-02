Sign up
Photo 1188
I Can't Hear You
Sorry...
I can't hear you
over the volume
of my hair.
...Anonymous
Katniss has her thickest winter coat and fluffy lion's mane by the end of March. And her eyes look like crackle green glass.
Nice on Black.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
30th March 2020 3:54pm
portrait
eyes
green
cat
kitty
whiskers
fur
katniss
