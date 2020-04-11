Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands

Sparkle and shine.
Wash your hands
all the time.
...Anonymous
Katniss is cleaning her paws and staying safe in our home or yard. Good kitty.
There is a new blonde cat and family that moved in behind us. The cat is a young small male named Peanuts. Katniss and Peanuts had a staring contest for an hour the other day with Peanuts on the fence and Katniss in the grass. Katniss was fine until I walked outside and then she let out the scariest cobra snake hisses that even scared me away! I don't know if Katniss was protecting her backyard or her person (me)?!?