Look Out the Window

Stop looking at the walls

Look out the window.

...Karl Pilkington



As the pandemic continues around the world, I try to look for bright spots around me. Mother Nature is letting you know you're not alone. We'll move beyond this virus as long as we take good care of ourselves and each other. And as we do, our new normal has the potential to show us what is truly important and what we no longer need. A crisis has a way of showing us what really matters...