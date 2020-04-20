Previous
What Lies Within Us by gardenfolk
Photo 1206

What Lies Within Us

What lies behind us
and what lies before us
are small matters compared
to what lies within us.
...Ralph Waldo Emerson

20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details

