Who Says I Am Not Essential? by gardenfolk
Who Says I Am Not Essential?

And now here is my secret,
a very simple secret:
It is only with the heart
that one can see rightly,
what is essential is
invisible to the eye.
...Antoine de Saint-Exupery

Don't worry, Katniss. You will always be essential to us....before, during and after the coronavirus. Today is Caturday.

25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

CC Folk

