Photo 1211
Who Says I Am Not Essential?
And now here is my secret,
a very simple secret:
It is only with the heart
that one can see rightly,
what is essential is
invisible to the eye.
...Antoine de Saint-Exupery
Don't worry, Katniss. You will always be essential to us....before, during and after the coronavirus. Today is Caturday.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-52097797
https://www.businessinsider.com/what-is-a-nonessential-business-essential-business-coronavirus-2020-3
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/essential-goods-services.html
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
Taken
24th April 2020 10:58pm
Tags
eyes
,
cat
,
kitty
,
balcony
,
railing
,
whiskers
,
fur
,
markings
,
katniss
