Previous
Next
Photo 1222
Happiness is a Dog
It is amazing how much love
and laughter they bring
into our lives and even
how much closer we become
with each other because of them.
...John Grogan
Sophie Belle is the sweetest little dog. Katniss and Sophie get along and like to play together. She is a great source of comfort and companionship...both are! Nice on Black
6th May 2020
6th May 20
1
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1223
photos
214
followers
107
following
Views
4
1
365
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
dog
,
happiness
,
doggie
,
schnauzer
,
sophie-belle
Casablanca
ace
I bet animals are a great source of companionship and comfort during Lockdown.
May 7th, 2020
