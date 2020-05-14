Happiness is a Poppy

The California PoppyCopa de Oro - cup of goldCap of the Fairies thy bloom infoldWand of the May wind sets them freeSmile of the Summer, a song to thee.Copa de Oro - cup of goldEmpress of pastures manifoldIn the wonderland by the seaFrom the heart of thy heart, a draught to thee.Copa de Oro - cup of goldType of the treasured wealth untoldOf the rich desire and the deep unrestOf the glorious, garlanded, golden west....John RichardsMy favorite type of poppy is the Iceland Poppy. But I have grown to appreciate the California state flower, the Golden Poppy. The Eschscholzia californica are typically orange in color but can be varying shades of yellow to reddish orange. There is also a type that is yellow with an orange center. Nice on Black.On Mother's Day we took a short trip to Salmon Falls to search for wildflowers. There was a field of California Golden Poppies mixed with a pretty tall purple wildflower. It was so interesting to watch the bees crawl around the center of the poppy to gather it’s pollen.