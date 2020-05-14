Happiness is a Poppy

Copa de Oro - cup of gold
Cap of the Fairies thy bloom infold
Wand of the May wind sets them free
Smile of the Summer, a song to thee.
Copa de Oro - cup of gold
Empress of pastures manifold
In the wonderland by the sea
From the heart of thy heart, a draught to thee.
Copa de Oro - cup of gold
Type of the treasured wealth untold
Of the rich desire and the deep unrest
Of the glorious, garlanded, golden west.
...John Richards
My favorite type of poppy is the Iceland Poppy. But I have grown to appreciate the California state flower, the Golden Poppy. The Eschscholzia californica are typically orange in color but can be varying shades of yellow to reddish orange. There is also a type that is yellow with an orange center. Nice on Black.
On Mother's Day we took a short trip to Salmon Falls to search for wildflowers. There was a field of California Golden Poppies mixed with a pretty tall purple wildflower. It was so interesting to watch the bees crawl around the center of the poppy to gather it’s pollen.