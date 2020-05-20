Previous
Happiness is Lake Tahoe by gardenfolk
Happiness is Lake Tahoe

Everybody needs beauty...
places to play in and pray in
where nature may heal and cheer
and give strength to the body and soul alike.
...John Muir

Lake Tahoe is the largest alpine lake in North America. Located in the Sierra Nevada, Lake Tahoe straddles the state line between California and Nevada...a beautiful place. We will visit when they re-open. Best on Black.

I had a nice birthday yesterday with wild salmon tacos, margaritas, cake, 2 dozen roses, gift cards and 12 rolls of my favorite toilet paper (the first we have bought in 2 months). Score! :)

https://visitinglaketahoe.com/

https://visitinglaketahoe.com/most-beautiful-drive/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sierra_Nevada

https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/While-South-Lake-Tahoe-welcomes-back-second-15272363.php

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lake_Tahoe

