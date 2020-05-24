Happiness is Appreciation

Be with people who

know your worth.

You don't need

too many people

to be happy.

Just a few real ones

who appreciates you

for who you are.

...Author Unknown



A note from Katniss:

"Thanks for scooping my poop. I mean, what else you got going on, especially during quarantine?"



Spend more time with people (or animals) who bring out the best in you, not the stress in you. Stay safe. Best on Black.