Photo 1240
Happiness is Appreciation
Be with people who
know your worth.
You don't need
too many people
to be happy.
Just a few real ones
who appreciates you
for who you are.
...Author Unknown
A note from Katniss:
"Thanks for scooping my poop. I mean, what else you got going on, especially during quarantine?"
Spend more time with people (or animals) who bring out the best in you, not the stress in you. Stay safe. Best on Black.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
portrait
eyes
green
cat
kitty
table
happiness
whiskers
fur
katniss
Casablanca
ace
Oh Katniss, your note made me laugh!!
May 24th, 2020
Wylie
ace
such a gorgeous cat you have!
May 24th, 2020
