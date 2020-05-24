Previous
Happiness is Appreciation by gardenfolk
Happiness is Appreciation

Be with people who
know your worth.
You don't need
too many people
to be happy.
Just a few real ones
who appreciates you
for who you are.
...Author Unknown

A note from Katniss:
"Thanks for scooping my poop. I mean, what else you got going on, especially during quarantine?"

Spend more time with people (or animals) who bring out the best in you, not the stress in you. Stay safe. Best on Black.
Casablanca ace
Oh Katniss, your note made me laugh!!
May 24th, 2020  
Wylie ace
such a gorgeous cat you have!
May 24th, 2020  
