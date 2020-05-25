Happiness is to Honor Memorial Day

Our nation owes a debt to

its fallen heroes that we

can never fully repay.

...Barack Obama



Today is Memorial Day...a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the military who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.



My husband has run in the Armed Forces Half Marathon for the last 3 years on Memorial weekend at the Naval Weapons Station in Concord, CA. He was signed up to run this year however it was unfortunately cancelled due to the coronavirus. Each year they honor a different branch of the US Armed Forces...Navy, Army, Coast Guard, Air Force and Marines. Five pound Sophie Belle has worn the medal each year to show its grand size. I am hoping she can wear one next year and the 5th and final branch medal in 2022. Both my husband and Sophie need to stay safe and healthy.