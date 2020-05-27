Happiness is a Horse

To ride on a horse

is to fly without wings.

...Anonymous



I have loved horses and as long as I can remember. I think I was age 3 the first time I rode a horse on a trail ride. I made my birthday invitations by drawing a horse on every one of them for my 10th birthday. Recently one of my childhood friends sent my invitation back to me after keeping it for 50 years.



My best birthday gift ever was a horse for my 13th birthday, a mare named Fifty Grand (upper left). The three jumping photos are on my second horse, a gelding named My Marco. The girl and her horse is never forgotten and the love for horses continues for a lifetime. I shed some tears reminiscing...

