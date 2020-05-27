Previous
Happiness is a Horse by gardenfolk
Photo 1243

Happiness is a Horse

To ride on a horse
is to fly without wings.
...Anonymous

I have loved horses and as long as I can remember. I think I was age 3 the first time I rode a horse on a trail ride. I made my birthday invitations by drawing a horse on every one of them for my 10th birthday. Recently one of my childhood friends sent my invitation back to me after keeping it for 50 years.

My best birthday gift ever was a horse for my 13th birthday, a mare named Fifty Grand (upper left). The three jumping photos are on my second horse, a gelding named My Marco. The girl and her horse is never forgotten and the love for horses continues for a lifetime. I shed some tears reminiscing...
Nice on Black.
27th May 2020

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details

