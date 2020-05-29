Previous
Happiness is the Purr
Happiness is the Purr

I have a cat, a stripedy cat
with tickling whiskers and
green electric eyes.
She has the softest fur
in the world.
When I pet her
she purrs as if she has
a drum near her heart.
...Joy Harjo

Katniss is my very first kitty and I didn't know what I was missing, including the healing properties of hearing the purr.

You can lower blood pressure by interacting with a cat and hearing the purring sound. Cat owners have a 40% less risk of having a heart attack. Purr vibrations help to heal infections, swelling, bone healing and growth, pain relief, tendon repair and joint mobility. Cats are a natural prescription. Amazing...

https://www.dailyinfographic.com/the-healing-power-of-cat-purrs-infographic

https://www.peopleandpetstogether.org/the-healing-power-of-cats/

https://www.purrfectpost.com/healing-purrs-how-your-cat-can-help-you-heal/
