Happiness is the Purr

I have a cat, a stripedy catwith tickling whiskers andgreen electric eyes.She has the softest furin the world.When I pet hershe purrs as if she hasa drum near her heart....Joy HarjoKatniss is my very first kitty and I didn't know what I was missing, including the healing properties of hearing the purr.You can lower blood pressure by interacting with a cat and hearing the purring sound. Cat owners have a 40% less risk of having a heart attack. Purr vibrations help to heal infections, swelling, bone healing and growth, pain relief, tendon repair and joint mobility. Cats are a natural prescription. Amazing...