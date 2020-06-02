Previous
Stay Calm and Breathe by gardenfolk
Photo 1249

Stay Calm and Breathe

Breath is the power
behind all things.
I breathe in and know that
good things will happen.
...Tao Porchon-Lynch

I needed a peaceful photo today, so I am remembering Florida and the beach. My son works as a Deputy Sheriff and was changed to a 3pm-3am shift until further notice...
Nice on Black.
2nd June 2020

