Photo 1249
Stay Calm and Breathe
Breath is the power
behind all things.
I breathe in and know that
good things will happen.
...Tao Porchon-Lynch
I needed a peaceful photo today, so I am remembering Florida and the beach. My son works as a Deputy Sheriff and was changed to a 3pm-3am shift until further notice...
Nice on Black.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
CC Folk
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
breathe
,
beach
,
calm
,
florida
,
march
,
sand-key
