Like the Tulip

Like the tulip

you are a constant reminder

that there is light after darkness.

...Author Unknown



I love to see the tulips in South Lake Tahoe. They were not quite as plentiful this year due to the hotels being closed for the last 10-12 weeks. Nice on black.



Thanks to everyone for your support of my son during the looting and destruction in Sacramento County. He was on call and worked 60 hours of overtime in the last pay period. The protests have been more peaceful and he has gone back to his regular daytime schedule.