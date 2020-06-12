Sign up
Photo 1259
Make Your Heart Like a Lake
Make your heart like a lake
with a calm still surface and
great depths of kindness.
...Lao Tzu
Beautiful Lake Tahoe at sunset. Best on Black
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
Tags
sunset
,
mountains
,
boat
,
dock
,
lake-tahoe
,
20dayswild2020
KV
ace
Love the silhouette... interesting post processing with the vibrant color.
June 12th, 2020
