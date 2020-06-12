Previous
Make Your Heart Like a Lake by gardenfolk
Photo 1259

Make Your Heart Like a Lake

Make your heart like a lake
with a calm still surface and
great depths of kindness.
...Lao Tzu

Beautiful Lake Tahoe at sunset. Best on Black
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
KV ace
Love the silhouette... interesting post processing with the vibrant color.
June 12th, 2020  
