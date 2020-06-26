Previous
You'll Never Know by gardenfolk
Photo 1273

You'll Never Know

In nine lifetimes
you'll never know
as much about your cat
as your cat knows about you.
...Michel De Montaigne

Nice on Black.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Elizabeth ace
Excellent quote to accompany your beautiful cat.
June 26th, 2020  
