Previous
Next
It Just Blooms by gardenfolk
Photo 1274

It Just Blooms

A flower does not use words
to announce its arrival to the world.
It just blooms.
...Matshona Dhliwayo
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
June 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise