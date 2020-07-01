Previous
The Smell of a Gardenia by gardenfolk
Photo 1278

The Smell of a Gardenia

I love things that are indescribable
like the taste of an avocado or
the smell of a gardenia.
...Barbra Streisand

I never use to open the window by my side of the bed...until Katniss came into our lives. She loves to sit at the open window, especially when the whole house fan is on and take in all the evening scents. In May I could smell the blooming star jasmine and in June, the fragrance of the gardenia hedge outside the window. I would have never known of these delights without the help of my kitty Katniss. Nice on Black.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gardenia
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

