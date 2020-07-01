the smell of a gardenia.

I love things that are indescribablelike the taste of an avocado orthe smell of a gardenia....Barbra StreisandI never use to open the window by my side of the bed...until Katniss came into our lives. She loves to sit at the open window, especially when the whole house fan is on and take in all the evening scents. In May I could smell the blooming star jasmine and in June, the fragrance of the gardenia hedge outside the window. I would have never known of these delights without the help of my kitty Katniss. Nice on Black.