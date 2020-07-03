Sign up
The Kind of Care
Remember that children
marriages and
flower gardens reflect
the kind of care
they get.
...H. Jackson Brown, Jr
I don’t know the name of this flower but it wanted to be photographed! So bold and bright.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
20th June 2020 8:13pm
flower
leaf
color
bright
garden
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful color.
July 3rd, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely colour
July 3rd, 2020
