Remember that children
marriages and
flower gardens reflect
the kind of care
they get.
...H. Jackson Brown, Jr

I don’t know the name of this flower but it wanted to be photographed! So bold and bright.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful color.
July 3rd, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely colour
July 3rd, 2020  
