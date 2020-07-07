Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1284
Not All Stars
Not all stars
belong in the sky.
...Anonymous
I have posted glass ornaments before at Christmastime. I found some glass starfish so now I keep them up for the summer too. There are also glass spirographs and hearts.
Nice on Black.
https://www.1hotpieceofglass.com/
https://glasseye.com/collections/ornaments
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1284
photos
216
followers
103
following
351% complete
View this month »
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
1st July 2020 10:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ribbon
,
glass
,
hearts
,
starfish
,
ornaments
,
suncatchers
,
pot-rack
,
spirographs
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close