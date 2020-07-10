Previous
In the Presence of Eternity by gardenfolk
Photo 1287

In the Presence of Eternity

In the presence of eternity
the mountains are as
transient as the clouds.
...Robert Green Ingersoll

I took this from the side of the road, when coming home from South Lake Tahoe, on Highway 50.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/U.S._Route_50_in_California
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Casablanca ace
What a fascinating thought in that quote......dramatic scenery
July 10th, 2020  
