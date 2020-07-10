Sign up
Photo 1287
In the Presence of Eternity
In the presence of eternity
the mountains are as
transient as the clouds.
...Robert Green Ingersoll
I took this from the side of the road, when coming home from South Lake Tahoe, on Highway 50.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/U.S._Route_50_in_California
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
Tags
snow
,
sky
,
mountain
,
sun
,
shadows
,
trees
,
clouds
,
sierras
Casablanca
ace
What a fascinating thought in that quote......dramatic scenery
July 10th, 2020
