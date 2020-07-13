Previous
A Fickle Damselfly by gardenfolk
A Fickle Damselfly

Life has become
a fickle damselfly.
These days
unable to fly
high in the sky.
...Ashish Batwey
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Babs ace
He is gorgeous, love his bulging eyes.
July 13th, 2020  
Wylie ace
well done on a tricky shot!
July 13th, 2020  
