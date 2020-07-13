Sign up
Photo 1290
A Fickle Damselfly
Life has become
a fickle damselfly.
These days
unable to fly
high in the sky.
...Ashish Batwey
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
2
0
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
1st July 2020 12:34am
Tags
leaf
,
damselfly
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous, love his bulging eyes.
July 13th, 2020
Wylie
ace
well done on a tricky shot!
July 13th, 2020
