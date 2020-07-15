Previous
If Safety Is a Joke by gardenfolk
If Safety Is a Joke

If safety is a joke,
then death is the
punchline.
...Paul LaForest

Here we go again.

All counties in California must close:
-restaurants for inside dining
-wineries and tasting rooms
-movie theaters
-family entertainment centers
-zoos and museums
-card rooms
-bars

Sacramento county must also close:
-fitness centers
-worship services
-personal care services
-hair salons and barbershops
-malls
-offices for non critical sectors

https://deadline.com/2020/07/california-gavin-newsom-closes-restaurants-indoor-operations-in-state-1202984427/

CC Folk

Sylvia du Toit
Thanks for sharing.
July 15th, 2020  
