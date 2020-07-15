Sign up
Photo 1292
If Safety Is a Joke
If safety is a joke,
then death is the
punchline.
...Paul LaForest
Here we go again.
All counties in California must close:
-restaurants for inside dining
-wineries and tasting rooms
-movie theaters
-family entertainment centers
-zoos and museums
-card rooms
-bars
Sacramento county must also close:
-fitness centers
-worship services
-personal care services
-hair salons and barbershops
-malls
-offices for non critical sectors
https://deadline.com/2020/07/california-gavin-newsom-closes-restaurants-indoor-operations-in-state-1202984427/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne_Taintor
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
humor
,
couple
,
masks
,
anne-taintor
Sylvia du Toit
Thanks for sharing.
July 15th, 2020
