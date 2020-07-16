Previous
Nature's Most Beautiful Gift by gardenfolk
Photo 1293

Nature's Most Beautiful Gift

Joy in looking and
comprehending is
nature's most beautiful gift.
...Albert Einstein

Magnolia flowers fall apart beautifully.

https://www.backyardnature.net/fl_magno.htm
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

